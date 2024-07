| Ttd Lines Up Festivities In Sri Kodanda Ramalayam In Tirupati In July

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 July 2024, 10:08 AM

Sri Kodanda Rama Temple imn Tirupathi

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will be organising the following festivities in Sri Kodanda Ramalayam in Tirupati in July.

Followig are the programmes lined up:

July 6, 13, 20, 27: Abhishekam to Mula Murthies

July 5: Sahasra Kalashabisekam, Hanumanta Seva

July 6: Kalyanam

July 16: Anivara Asthanam

July 21: Astottara Sata Kalashabisekam

July 30-August 2: Annual Pavitrotsavams