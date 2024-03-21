KTR extends World Forestry Day greetings

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 March 2024, 08:47 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Extending the World Forestry Day greetings to the people of Telangana, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said Telangana witnessed eight per cent growth in green cover under the BRS tenure of nearly 10 years.

He said former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was a visionary who tried to revive the past glory of the forests in the State in his efforts to improve the living standards of the people.

“Through his efforts to plant 230 crore saplings under Telangana ku Haritha Haaram, the former Chief Minister turned the slogan of ‘Jungle Bachao… Jungle Badao’ into a reality. The Haritha Haaram programme taken up during the decade-long reign of BRS, went on to become a priceless jewel for the State,” he said, in a statement.

He recalled that the then BRS government initiated a new chapter in the history of Telangana, with establishing over 15,000 nurseries across the State.

Rama Rao cautioned that the world is facing an alarming levels of global warming leading to natural calamities, along with extreme weather conditions of cloud bursts and drought. He termed increasing green cover as the only ‘Brahmastra’ (ultimate weapon) against global warming and maintaining ecological balance.