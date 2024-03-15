KTR criticises BJP government’s misuse of power

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 March 2024, 10:44 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao accused the BJP government at the Centre over the troubling trend of power abuse and institutional misuse to settle political scores over the last 10 years.

Following arrest of BRS MLC K Kavitha, Rama Rao took to social media and highlighted the action of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), questioning the rush to arrest individuals when legal matters are still under review.

“ED needs to answer the Supreme Court on the inordinate rush to arrest when the matter is very much sub-judice and up for review in a couple of days, on the March 19. What’s even more appalling is the ED undermining it’s own undertaking given to the Supreme Court,” he posted.

He exuded confidence that justice shall prevail and the party will continue to fight legally. Meanwhile, Rama Rao decided to stay with the family members of Kavitha at her residence for Friday night to take care of her children. He is likely to go to Delhi on Saturday.

Sources said he is monitoring and coordinating the matters with all legal teams and others involved, from Hyderabad.