KTR holds interactive session with GHMC Ward Level Officers

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:06 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

Hyderabad: Taking civic administration more closer to the citizens, 150 Ward Offices of the GHMC would be inaugurated on June 16, MA&UD Minister, KT Rama Rao said here on Saturday.

Speaking at an interactive session with GHMC Ward Level Officers organised on the occasion of Telangana Good Governance Day as part of the decennial celebrations of Telangana State Formation, he said each ward office will have 10 staff members from various departments and will be led by the Ward Administrative Officer (WAO), an Assistant Municipal Commissioner rank officer.

He said a Citizens Charter detailing the time to redress a grievance will be released and displayed at the ward offices.

The staff at ward office includes an engineer, town planner, entomologist, sanitary jawan, community organiser, urban biodiversity supervisor, assistant, line inspector, computer operator and a receptionist, apart from the WAO.

Rama Rao exhorted the staff members to receive grievances from all platforms, in-person, social media and others, and emphasized the importance of recording every suggestion and request made by citizens. “If the staff members are unable to provide a solution to an issue, they should escalate it immediately,” he said.

The Minister assured the staff complete support until the people are satisfied with the system and asked the zonal commissioners to closely monitor the system during the initial two to three months.

Asserting that no other metro city in the country has implemented the Ward Office system, Rama Rao expressed confidence in its success and anticipated that other cities in the country would adopt a similar approach in the future.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MP, Dr. G. Ranjith Reddy, MLAs from Hyderabad and senior officials were present at the occasion.

Ward Offices Staff – Responsibilities:

Ward Administrative Officer: Coordinate with government departments, escalate issues to additional or deputy commissioners or others.

Ward Engineer: Look after roads, drains, water logging issues, filling of potholes and minor road patch repairs

Ward Town Planner: Monitor buildings construction, ensure public property is not encroached, and enforce building rules

Ward Entomologist: Identify water logging areas and undertake anti larval operations. * Ward Sanitary Jawan: Supervise overall sanitation works in the ward

Ward Urban Biodiversity Supervisor: Responsible for all green programs of the government

Ward Community Organizer: Coordinate with SHG and NGOs



Ward Assistant: From HMWSSB to receive and redress complaints on water supply, sewerage, bills and others

Ward Line Inspector: Attend complaints regarding power supply