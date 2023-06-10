KTR holds interactive session with GHMC Ward Level Officers

KT Rama Rao said each ward office will have 10 staff members from various departments and will be led by the Ward Administrative Officer (WAO), an Assistant Municipal Commissioner rank officer.
Hyderabad: Taking civic administration more closer to the citizens, 150 Ward Offices of the GHMC would be inaugurated on June 16, MA&UD Minister, KT Rama Rao said here on Saturday.
Speaking at an interactive session with GHMC Ward Level Officers organised on the occasion of Telangana Good Governance Day as part of the decennial celebrations of Telangana State Formation, he said each ward office will have 10 staff members from various departments and will be led by the Ward Administrative Officer (WAO), an Assistant Municipal Commissioner rank officer.
He said a Citizens Charter detailing the time to redress a grievance will be released and displayed at the ward offices.
The staff at ward office includes an engineer, town planner, entomologist, sanitary jawan, community organiser, urban biodiversity supervisor, assistant, line inspector, computer operator and a receptionist, apart from the WAO.
Rama Rao exhorted the staff members to receive grievances from all platforms, in-person, social media and others, and emphasized the importance of recording every suggestion and request made by citizens. “If the staff members are unable to provide a solution to an issue, they should escalate it immediately,” he said.
The Minister assured the staff complete support until the people are satisfied with the system and asked the zonal commissioners to closely monitor the system during the initial two to three months.
Asserting that no other metro city in the country has implemented the Ward Office system, Rama Rao expressed confidence in its success and anticipated that other cities in the country would adopt a similar approach in the future.
Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MP, Dr. G. Ranjith Reddy, MLAs from Hyderabad and senior officials were present at the occasion.
Ward Offices Staff – Responsibilities: