KTR inaugurates Experian Global Innovation Centre in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:02 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Hyderabad: Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the Global Innovation Centre of data and analytics company Experian in Hyderabad Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Hyderabad said many global IT giants have set up their technology centres and innovation hubs in Hyderabad. Telangana has modern infrastructure, abundant employable talent, and a conducive environment for businesses to flourish, he said.

Organisations like Experian help in strengthening technology and making Hyderabad an innovative IT hub globally, he said, stressing the need for more innovation centres with world-class products and services that help in achieving financial inclusion faster.

The Experian GIC is a part of Experian’s global network of development centres and works closely with the Experian product teams globally. “Experian has always prioritised India. Our goal is to bring innovation and drive financial inclusion to give customers better access to credit. We aim to deliver solutions via innovation, technology, and quality to serve businesses and customers better,” said Neeraj Dhawan, Country Manager, Experian India.

“The years to come will see India play a big part in Experian’s overall growth story as a result of our steady expansion over the past few years,” said Jacky Simmonds, Chief People Officer, Experian.