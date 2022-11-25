KTR inaugurates Shilpa Layout flyover at Hyderabad’s Gachibowli

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:14 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Hyderabad: To meet the increasing demands of a rapidly expanding Hyderabad, the State government is taking steps to expand and augment existing public transport facilities, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said here on Friday.

After inaugurating the Shilpa Layout flyover built with Rs 466 crore, the Minister said the government was working on a comprehensive strategy to extend the reach of the MMTS, Metro Rail and RTC services.

Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao had already instructed the finance wing to release Rs.200 crore for the MMTS and at the same time, the second phase of Metro Rail would be taken up for a length of 63 km.

The Metro Rail second phase would encompass 26 km from BHEL to Lakdi-ka-pul, another 5 km from Nagole to LB Nagar apart from a 32 km-line from Mind Space to Shamshabad Airport.

Consultations were on with the union government on Metro Rail expansion and irrespective of support from the Centre, the State government would move ahead on expanding the public transportation, the Minister said, adding that an underpass would be built towards T-Hub while the Kothaguda flyover would be inaugurated by December or January.

Construction of the Kondapur Level-3 flyover would also be completed in nine months.

The Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) was mooted by the Chief Minister and under SRDP phase I, works were taken up with Rs.8,000 crore and under SRDP Phase II, works would be taken up with Rs.3,500 crore.

Developing Hyderabad into a city with best standards of living, the State government had resolved issues faced by people, right from power supply to water supply and improved all amenities.

Law and order was being maintained well and an Integrated Command Control Center, the first of its kind in the country, was also set up, he said.