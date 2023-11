KTR Interaction With Youngsters On ‘Importance Of Vote’ | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023

KTR interacts with the first-time voters at T-Hub in Hyderabad and talks to them about the importance of voting in a democratic nation like India for a better future for them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:54 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

KTR interacts with the first-time voters at T-Hub in Hyderabad and talks to them about the importance of voting in a democratic nation like India for a better future for them.