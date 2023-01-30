KTR invites ITC to set up agri, food processing, manufacturing units in TS

Rama Rao also requested ITC to source raw material from local farmers for its food processing units, especially potato for its Bingo brand of potato chips, and said the State, through agricultural scientists and Rythu Bandhu Samithis would ensure quality raw material.

30 January 23

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday invited multi-business conglomerate ITC Limited to set up an agri and food processing unit in the State’s Special Food Processing Zone apart from a manufacturing hub in Telangana.

Speaking after inaugurating ITC’s state-of-the-art Integrated Food Manufacturing and Logistics Facility at Medak in the presence of ITC Ltd chairman and managing director Sanjiv Puri, the Minister said Telangana was readying 10,000 acres for special food processing zones, and that the State would extend all support and cooperation if ITC came forward to expand its presence here.

The Minister, who assured customised incentives to ITC to revive the Ballarpur Industries Limited (BILT) in Mulugu district, also invited Puri to explore the possibilities of ITC’s manufacturing hub in the State. Telangana was bang in the middle of the country and there couldn’t be a better location logistically, he reasoned, also requesting Puri to consider using the conglomerate’s CSR activities to improve health and education facilities in the locality.

The food processing facility, spread over nearly 59 acres of land and with a built up area of 6.5 lakh square feet, entails an initial investment outlay of Rs 450 crore. The future-ready facility, equipped with end-to-end digital infrastructure, will be producing ITC’s food brands including Aashirvaad atta, Sunfeast biscuits, Bingo chips and Yippee Noodles among others in phases.

Apart from ITC CMD Sanjiv Puri, Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and Principal Secretary (IT) Jayesh Ranjan were present.