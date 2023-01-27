Giridhar Gamang, other Odisha leaders join BRS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:36 PM, Fri - 27 January 23

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) got a shot in the arm with with former Chief Minister of Odisha and nine-time MP Giridhar Gamang, along with several former MPs and MLAs joining the party.

BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao formally welcomed them into the party during a meeting held at the party office in Telangana Bhavan on Friday.

Gamang’s wife and former MP Hema Gamang, their sons Shishir and Shourya, Odisha BJP Yuva Morcha general secretary Snehranjan Das, AICC member Rabindra Mohpatra, former MP Jayram Pangi, Ramchandra Hansda, Nabnirman Kisan Sanghatan convener Akshay Kumar, and several former MLAs from BJD, BJP, Congress, and farmers unions leaders and rights activists, have joined the BRS.

This might cost dearly to all these leading political parties in south Odisha and strengthen the BRS’s position in the State.

Sharing the agenda for the nation, BRS Chief Chandrashekhar Rao said the party was formed with the objective of changing the future of India by bringing a qualitative change in the thought process and ideology of people in the country.

He reiterated that upon getting elected to power, the party will ensure uninterrupted power supply across the country within two years including free power to agriculture.

Similarly, the party will ensure implementation of Kisan Bandhu scheme across the country on the lines of Rythu Bandhu and also extend financial support under Dalit Bandhu to 25 lakh families per annum. He vowed to provide irrigation water to 83 crore acres of cultivable land.

Chandrasekhar Rao pointed out that even 75 years after independence, India which has abundant resources, has not progressed to meet the aspirations of its people.

“The harsh reality is that large sections of people are still denied basic needs such as water for drinking and irrigation, power, healthcare among others,” he said. He added that other nations like the US and China have progressed beyond India as the latter lost its goal.

He said Odisha too suffered due to similar attitude of the successive governments whereas younger States like Telangana have surpassed it in growth, due to sheer commitment of the BRS. “Yeh dhan ki baat nahi, mann ki baat hai (This is not due to lack of wealth, but due to lack of commitment),” he said.

The BRS President said instead of catering to the basic needs, the BJP-led government at the Centre was doling out the country’s wealth to Adanis and Ambanis. He felt that the Centre’s policy appeared to be “nationalisation of losses and privatisation of profits”.

“Some political conspirators in the country are trying to deceive people after their utter failure to fulfill their promises,” Chandrashekhar Rao said. He emphasised the need for farmers coming together across the country and ensuring ‘Ab ki baar, Kisan sarkar‘ to dictate the terms to the ruling parties. He said no citizen especially farmers should not be begging for their rights.