KTR bats for RS Praveen Kumar’s victory in Nagarkurnool

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 April 2024, 03:04 PM

Hyderabad: Describing BRS Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha candidate RS Praveen Kumar as an efficient leader and administrator, party working president KT Rama Rao urged the people of Nagarkurnool to support the candidature of Praveen, as it would help in the raising the voices of people of Telangana in the Parliament.

In a post on social media platform ‘X’ , KT Rama Rao said a capable leader like Praveen Kumar representing the State in Parliament would be beneficial for the State as he would be able to raise the issues of the State in a better and more effective way. After the formation of Telangana, the role played by Praveen Kumar in the education revolution of gurukulas under the leadership of former Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao was incredible, he said.

“Through the social welfare gurukulas, many students belonging to weaker sections have been provided support to get higher education, to get seats in prestigious schools, to excel in sports at national and international levels,”he reminded.

Born in Nallamala area, Praveen Kumar, a former IPS officer, gave up his six-year term of office and entered the public service by shouldering the pluralism for the development of the weaker sections of the district, he said, adding that as a police officer he initiated many innovative changes in the police system during his tenure, and was the pioneer of friendly policing.

Praveen Kumar worked in the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and for the United Nations in erstwhile Yugoslavia and took a lot of initiative for the public welfare, he recalled, adding that he received many awards like President’s Award, United Nations Police Medal, Police Gallantry Medal for his services.

Rama Rao urged the people of Nagarkurnool to support Praveen Kumar in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls for the development of the constituency and the State.