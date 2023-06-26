KTR lashes out at Nadda for making nonsensical comments on CM KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:12 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao in a public meeting after inaugurating Uppal skywalk in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Monday lashed out at BJP national president JP Nadda for casting aspersions and making nonsensical comments on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao while conveniently forgetting the Centre’s failure in contributing to Telangana’s growth.

After inaugurating the prestigious skywalk developed at a cost of Rs 25 crore at Uppal on Monday, KT Rama Rao, in a public meeting also criticized Congress for failing to develop the region although they were in power for over 50 years.

BJP president Nadda came to Telangana and did not utter a word that is useful for the people and instead he resorted to talking rubbish, Rama Rao said. “The BJP president cannot answer why the Centre is struggling to complete the Uppal flyover on time, neither can union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy explain the inordinate delay in constructing the Amberpet flyover,” he said.

While the State government is sprinting ahead by completing 35 infrastructure projects including flyovers and underpasses in record time, the Centre, on the other hand, is struggling to complete the construction of two flyovers for the last several years, he said.

The pace at which mega infrastructure projects are being executed exemplifies the efficient working style of the Telangana government headed by Chandrashekhar Rao, he said.

Commenting on the BJP president’s statements during a public meeting at Nagarkurnool on Sunday, Rama Rao said, “Why will you send the Chief Minister to jail? Will you jail him for standing by the 12 lakh families, who are the beneficiaries of Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi? Will you jail him for giving free KCR kits to 13 lakh women, for resolving several decades-old issues that erupted due to Congress party?”

“Should the Chief Minister go to jail for ensuring non-stop electricity and ensuring potable water for all and handing over free 2BHK houses or for bringing IT companies to Uppal?” Rama Rao asked.

Chiding TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, the BRS working president said though the Congress party failed to develop Telangana for 55 years, Revanth Reddy, who himself is involved in the cash-for-vote scam, plays to the gallery by deliberately attacking the Chief Minister, just to uplift his own political stature.

