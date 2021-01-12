KTR launches free drinking water scheme in Hyderabad

Stating that history was being created, the Minister said Sankranti was being celebrated two days in advance.

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said despite financial constraints in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the State government was continuing all development and welfare programmes.

Distribution of assistance under Rythu Bandu, Rs. 1 a kg rice to the poor and though a bit delayed, the double bedroom housing for eligible beneficiaries all were being delivered as promised by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, the Minister said.

The Minister was speaking after formally launching the government’s free drinking water scheme at Rahmath Nagar here on Tuesday. He personally issued zero bills as part of the scheme to a few beneficiaries at their doorsteps and interacted with them about the provision of different welfare programmes.

Over 9 lakh families would be benefited as per the provisions of the scheme and for those living in slums, no bills will be issued, he said.

During the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao had announced that from December, free drinking water would be supplied to all the beneficiaries and on January 12, the promise has been fulfilled, he said.

“The Rs.500 crore finished burden arising due to the implementation of the scheme will be borne by the State government,” said Rao.

At a time when other metro cities like Chennai were suffering from scarcity of drinking water and the same was being transported through trains from far off places, it is due to the farsightedness of CM K. Chandrashekhar Rao that Hyderabad was not facing such problems, the Minister pointed out.

Hyderabad was being supplied safe drinking water from River Godavari and River Krishna. And projects are being taken up to ensure there is no shortage of drinking water till 2048, he added.

Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav, Labour Minister Ch.Malla Reddy and others also spoke.

