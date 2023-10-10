KTR launches scathing attack on BJP, criticises Amit Shah for resorting to false propaganda

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on the BJP, criticising Union Minister Amit Shah for resorting to false propaganda. He said the Union Minister was spreading “blatant lies”, due to which the latter had become a laughing stock in Telangana. He declared that the BJP will face the wrath of people of Telangana in upcoming Assembly polls.

In a sharp reaction to Shah’s remarks at a public meeting in Adilabad on Tuesday, Rama Rao exposed the irony in Shah’s accusations of “family politics” and questioned the credentials of Amit Shah’s son, Jay Shah, who was serving as BCCI Secretary. He demanded Shah to clarify where Jay Shah had played cricket or provided coaching before assuming the position. He also questioned the moral right of BJP leaders to question leaders elected repeatedly by the people.

Referring to promises made by Shah during his previous visit to Adilabad, Rama Rao expressed disappointment that the commitment to revive the dormant Cement Corporation of India had not been fulfilled even after five years. He also highlighted the BJP government’s neglect towards Telangana in allocation of educational institutions to the State over the past decade. “Despite the State government providing land for a Tribal University years ago, it remains unrealized,” he added.

Rama Rao also refuted Shah’s claim that Telangana ranked highest in farmer suicides, emphasising the State’s agricultural progress and accusing the BJP of copying Telangana’s successful Rythu Bandhu and other schemes. ” It is unfortunate to see a Union Minister like Amit Shah to openly propagating falsehoods in front of the people,” he said

The Minister also said the BJP was making empty promises during elections. He questioned the party’s credibility, particularly in terms of using religion for political gains, which he argued could disrupt communal harmony. He demanded that Shah provide a detailed account of the BJP’s accomplishments for Telangana over the last decade before seeking votes.

“People lost trust in BJP leaders who only make false promises when elections come. The party is more interested in using religion for political gains, potentially disrupting communal harmony,” he said.

Rama Rao also said the BRS’ steering was very much in the hands of K Chandrashekhar Rao, while the BJP’s steering was in the hands of Adani. He expressed confidence that the people of Telangana would reply to the BJP in the elections.

The BRS working president urged political leaders to address pressing issues such as unemployment and rising prices instead of relying on emotional manipulation and mere rhetoric. “People are tired of the empty promises made by BJP leaders during elections. Instead, they should address issues like unemployment and rising essential commodity prices,” he added.

He pointed out that Shah’s remarks were designed purely for emotional manipulation and said BJP State president G Kishan Reddy should have informed Shah about the official State celebrations on September 17 which was observed as National Integration Day.

On the occasion, Rama Rao also challenged Amit Shah to identify a State that has outperformed Telangana in various sectors. He said Telangana made significant progress in different sectors over the last nine years and expressed faith that the wisdom of Telangana’s people would be reflected in the election results, resulting in a significant victory for the BRS.