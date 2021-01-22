KTR launches Telangana Diagnostics project in Hyderabad

Under this initiative, eight sample pooling points (UCHCs/ UPHC) as Mini Hubs for Diagnostic services have been set up by providing ECG, Radiology Services.

Hyderabad: Extending yet another initiative to offer quality and free diagnostic services to the public, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday launched the Telangana Government’s mini hub imaging service centre at Sriram Nagar near Borabanda here.

The Telangana Diagnostics project is a first of its kind initiative to provide quality diagnostic and imaging services free of cost to the public.

Under this initiative, eight sample pooling points (UCHCs/ UPHC) as Mini Hubs for Diagnostic

services have been set up by providing ECG, Radiology Services as part of strengthening diagnostic services in GHMC.

The government had initially implemented pathological services as a hub and spoke model at IPM in Hyderabad covering the GHMC area in 2018 with 126 spokes and gradually increased to

catering to nearly 319 spokes (Basthi Dawakhanas, PHCs, UPHCs, CHCs, UCHCs, Wellness Centres, Ah, DH and Dispensaries) across the GHMC area, the Minister said.

Complimenting Health Minister E. Rajender and the health and medical department for extending the services to the urban poor, the MAUD Minister said similar services would be extended in all districts and districts headquarters in the days to come.

Apart from 57 different blood tests and imaging services, efforts will be made to offer more services under the initiative, Rao said.

The Medical and Health department has been delivering quality service since the last one year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. People will never forget their yeomen services and will be indebted to the medical and health staff, he said.

