KTR launches trauma care centre, ambulances on ORR

Hyderabad: Life support ambulances and trauma care centres would be set up along all State Highways across Telangana, said Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao.

The Minister, along with Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, inaugurated a trauma care centre at Shamshabad interchange on Outer Ring Road (ORR) on Saturday. He later flagged off 10 life support ambulances to be operated on the expressway.

This is perhaps for the first time in the country such advanced life support ambulances and trauma care centres being operated on an expressway. The Minister complimented Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) for the initiative and inspected the Trauma Care Centre and interacted with the doctors via telemedicine connect (video call system).

The tele-medicine connect has been set up for the paramedical staff to seek live expert medical opinion or advice from senior doctors while attending complicated cases at the centre.

Rao stated that saving the lives of citizens is of utmost importance and the government has set up these centers to save those injured in accidents on ORR. He mentioned that giving critical care to the patients during the golden hours can save lives.

Each advanced life support ambulances will cover 32 km stretch enabling immediate relief in road accidents on ORR. These ambulances have facilities such as stretchers, monitor with defibrillator (for monitoring heart, blood pressure and other services), a mobile suction machine, syringe pump, glucometer, fracture splints, bandages and cervical collar for neck injuries.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar said currently the trauma care centres were launched at 10 interchanges and in three weeks, similar centres and ambulances would be launched at other interchanges on the ORR.

