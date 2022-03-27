Karimnagar cable bridge wins outstanding concrete structure award

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:58 PM, Sun - 27 March 22

Karimnagar: The newly constructed cable bridge in Karimnagar secured national level recognition by winning ‘Outstanding Concrete Structure’ award for the year 2021. Indian Concrete Institute has announced the award for constructing the bridge with best quality.

Indian Concrete Institute, which presents awards to best quality structures every year, has selected cable bridge for the year 2021.

Institute’s Hyderabad Central presented the award to Road and Buildings Engineer-in-Chiefs, Ravinder Rao on March 23. Ravinder Rao and another officer Ganapathi Reddy handed over the award to R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy at Ministers’ quarters in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Taken up with Rs 149 crore on February 18, 2018, the works of cable bridge were completed on June 30, 2021. Except approach roads works, the main structure of the bridge was completed. Digital lighting works are being continued. Being taken up as part of the Manair River Front Development project, the cable bridge will be thrown open to the public soon.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .