Manair River Front to become crown for Telangana: Vinod Kumar

TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar said the Manair River Front would become a crown for Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:02 PM, Sun - 26 February 23

BC welfare minister G Kamalakar, TS planning board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar and others examining Manair River Front works in Karimnagar on Sunday

Jagtial: TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar said the Manair River Front would become a crown for Telangana.

All pilgrimage centres of erstwhile Karimnagar district such as Vemulawada, Kondagattu, Dharmapuri, Kaleshwaram and Karimnagar were going to emerge as one comprehensive tourism circuit once all the tourism projects taken up in these areas were completed, he said.

Stating that the Manair River Front was being developed more beautifully than the Sabarmati river front in Gujarat, he said that international tourists would visit Karimnagar once the Manair River Front project was completed.

Big companies such as Taj, ITC and others were coming forward to establish hotels in the project area. Moreover, the prices of lands located either side of the Manair River have been enhanced a thousand times with the sanction of the project, he said.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar along with Vinod Kumar laid the foundation for a water fountain to be developed at a cost of Rs.69 crore as part of the project here on Sunday.