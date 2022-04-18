KTR offers to arrange vehicle for Bandi Sanjay to visit Karnataka

Hyderabad: The TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao has advised the state BJP president Bandi Sanjay to tour the BJP ruled neighbouring state Karnataka first before criticising the TRS government in Telangana. Rama Rao’s comment came in response to Bandi Sanjay’s comments during his yatra in erstwhile Mahabubnagar district.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Rama Rao said BJP State leaders should be ashamed of their party’s incompetent rule in Karnataka, before criticising the TRS government in Telangana. He offered to arrange for a vehicle to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay to visit the neighbouring Karnataka and study the conditions there as well as those in Telangana, before making any remarks against the latter.

He also advised the latter to meet Raichur MLA from BJP in Karnataka who demanded for merger of his constituency in Telangana which was implementing numerous welfare and development programmes.

Responding to the statements by Bandi Sanjay during his padayatra, Rama Rao asked how could the BJP MP tour Palamuru region after all the discrimination by the BJP government at the Centre. “What is the purpose of his Padayatra? Is it for refusing national project status to Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme or delaying allocation of Telangana’s share in river waters or delaying Gadwal-Macherla railway line?” he questioned.

The TRS working president said Bandi Sanjay had only delivered rhetoric speeches to instigate communal hatred and spread lies, but had done nothing for people of Telangana. He ridiculed Sanjay’s assurance to implement free education and healthcare after BJP comes to power in the State.

“I must remind that the BJP is heading the government at the Centre. I am sure no political party would object, if the Centre decides to implement these schemes across the country,” he said, questioning whether the neighbouring Karnataka under the BJP government was implementing any such schemes.

