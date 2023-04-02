KTR opposes VSP privatisation; demands Rs.5000 crore financial aid to Steel Plant

Industries Minister KTR demanded the Union government to stall the conspiracies of handing over the VSP, which was valued at Rs.1.5 lakh crore.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:06 PM, Sun - 2 April 23

Hyderabad: Demanding the Union government to drop its plans to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), Industries Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao asked the BJP-led Centre to examine the possibilities of merging the VSP with the Steel Authority of India Limited.

Under the guise of pooling in revenue for working capital and raw material, the Union government was hatching a conspiracy to hand over the VSP to private companies, he said in a open letter to the Centre on Sunday.

The Industries Minister pointed out that the BJP government had waived off corporate loans worth Rs. 12.5 lakh crore. Why was Prime Minister Narendra Modi not compassionate towards VSP, he asked.

The Union government should extend support in pooling in revenues for working capital and purchase the VSP’s products, he demanded.

The Modi government should extend financial assistance of Rs.5,000 crore to VSP. In the past, the VSP had repaid the loans extended by the PV Narasimha Rao and Atal Bihari Vajpayee governments, with interest, he reminded.

He demanded the Union government to stall the conspiracies of handing over the VSP, which was valued at Rs.1.5 lakh crore, at petty values to private companies.

The Industries Minister further pointed out that the Expression of Interest issued by the VSP management and the proposed agreement lacked specific regulations. This was nothing but a ploy to hand over the VSP to private companies in the guise of pooling in revenues for working capital and raw material, he said.

Stating that safeguarding the interest of VSP was responsibility of the people of both the Telugu States, KTR said the BRS party strongly condemned such attempts.

He also directed the BRS AP unit Chief Thota Chandrashekhar to extend unconditional support to the VSP workers unions.

In a clarion call to all the workers unions in different Public Sector Undertakings (PSU), he appealed to them to join hands with the BRS in fighting against the Modi government’s conspiracies in selling the PSUs for the benefit of a few corporate giants.