KTR Promises Fixed Salaries For Delivery Boys | KT Rama Rao And BRS Party Deal With Swiggy & Zomato

KTR promises fixed salaries for all delivery boys and drivers from Swiggy, Zomato, Ola, Uber, Rapido, and others in Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:20 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

Hyderabad: KTR promises fixed salaries for all delivery boys and drivers from Swiggy, Zomato, Ola, Uber, Rapido, and others in Hyderabad. A base salary of at least Rs. 2000 will be given to everyone from 2024, as per KTR words.

