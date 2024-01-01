KTR spends first day of new year with sanitation workers, BRS activists

BRS working president KT Rama Rao assured sanitation worker of the party’s continued support and pledged to work diligently to address their concerns

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Mon - 1 January 24

KTR lunch with GHMC sanitation workers at BRS Bhavan (Photo: Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao began the new year by thanking the sanitation workers of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and celebrating the festivities with them at the party headquarters in Telangana Bhavan on Monday, the first day of 2024. He interacted with sanitation workers and inquired about their well-being, besides having lunch and taking selfies with them.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao recalled the BRS government’s commitment to sanitation workers’ welfare, highlighting the three-fold increase in their wages during the BRS regime, to give them the due recognition and also to improve their living standards. He appreciated their vital role in maintaining the cleanliness of towns and villages.

The BRS working president assured them of the party’s continued support and pledged to work diligently to address their concerns. He also suggested to GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi to coordinate with sanitation workers to address their grievances.

Thanking Rama Rao for his gesture, the workers raised other pressing concerns regarding health and job security. They requested him for the support to fulfill their demands of expanded benefits on par with other outsourced workers working in the government.

Meanwhile, several BRS leaders called on the party working president at Telangana Bhavan and extended new year greetings. Former Ministers S Niranjan Reddy, Ch Malla Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MLA Bandari Laxmareddy, several former elected representatives, student leaders and also the party activists from parts of the State, met him on the occasion.