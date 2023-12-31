KTR’s take on YouTube channels vs medical colleges

KTR said he agreed to some extent with the observation that the party may not have suffered the defeat in the recent Assembly elections if party president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had set up 32 YouTube channels to counter the fake propaganda instead of 32 government medical colleges

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday said he agreed to some extent with the observation that the party may not have suffered the defeat in the recent Assembly elections if party president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had set up 32 YouTube channels to counter the fake propaganda instead of 32 government medical colleges.

Sharing this on X, he said he was getting lots of interesting feedback and observations after the election results were announced.

“The best one thus far, instead of setting up 32 Govt Medical Colleges, KCR Garu should’ve set up 32 YouTube channels to counter the fake propaganda…Agree with this observation to an extent..” he said.

Setting up one government medical college in every district was one of the achievements the BRS highlighted while seeking a fresh mandate.