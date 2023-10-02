KTR to inaugurate 3,722 2BHK houses in Jagtial on Tuesday

Besides handing over houses, KT Rama Rao will also inaugurate an integrated district police office built at a cost of Rs 38.4 crore as well as an integrated vegetable and meat market built with Rs 4.50 crore

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:08 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Double bedroom houses constructed at Nukapalli, Mallial mandal of Jagtial.

Jagtial: Stage is set for the inauguration of double-bedroom houses in Jagtial. In the first phase, 3,722 houses were constructed at a cost of Rs 280 crore at Nukapalli in Mallial mandal. IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao will be distributing these houses to beneficiaries on Tuesday and participate in house warming ceremonies.

Besides handing over houses, the Minister will also inaugurate an integrated district police office built at a cost of Rs 38.4 crore as well as an integrated vegetable and meat market built with Rs 4.50 crore. Later, Rama Rao along with Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar will inaugurate Mother and Child Health Center in Dharmapuri. Developed with modern facilities by spending Rs 8.50 crore.

