KTR to tour Nirmal on October 4, to inaugurate multiple developmental projects

The projects worth Rs 1,157 crore will be inaugurated by Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

File Photo

Nirmal: Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao will tour Nirmal district and inaugurate multiple developmental projects on October 4. The estimated cost of these projects is Rs 1,157 crore.

Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy, in a statement on Monday, said that Rao would inaugurate the prestigious Sri Laxminarasimha Swamy Lift Irrigation Project or the 27th package of part of Kaleshwarm Lift Irrigation Scheme, a drinking water scheme meant for providing drinking water to all households of Nirmal town. While the cost of the irrigation project was Rs 714 crore, drinking water scheme was created 23.91 crore.

Similarly, Rao will lay the foundation stone for an oil palm factory to be established at Old Pochampahad village in Soan Mandal spending Rs 250 crore, an integrated vegetable and meat market, Dobhighat and basic amenities in Nirmal town, works of a drinking water system taken up under AMRUT scheme, before addressing a gathering at NTR Stadium in Nirmal at 12 pm.

The integrated vegetable and meat market is going to be constructed on a sprawling 2.30 acres of land situated on the premises of the office of Nirmal Tahsildar, costing Rs 10.15 crore. The estimated cost of the drinking water system is Rs 62.50 crore, while Dobhighat will come up in Nirmal spending Rs 2 crore. The cost of basic amenities to be formed in Nirmal town is 54 crore.

The minister wanted the public and activists of Bharat Rashtra Samithi to make the tour of Rao a success by attending in large numbers.

