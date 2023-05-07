KTR to inaugurate Ramagundam Police Commissionerate on Monday

KT Rama Rao will participate in various developmental programmes in Ramagundam coal belt town on Monday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:16 PM, Sun - 7 May 23

Ramagundam police commissionerate office building

Peddapalli: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao will participate in various developmental programmes in Ramagundam coal belt town on Monday.

Rama Rao, who will arrive at Godavarikhani town from Bellampally, will inaugurate the Ramagundam Police Commissionerate office building. After inaugurating the building, the Minister will have an interaction with police officers.

After inaugurating various developmental in the Ramagundam Municipal Corporation, the Minister will attend a public meeting at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.