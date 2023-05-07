KTR asks Priyanka Gandhi to turn visit into educational tour on Telangana’s development

KT Rama Rao advised Priyanka Gandhi to instead turn the visit into a 'educational tour' to learn about the achievements made by Telangana under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:41 PM, Sun - 7 May 23

Hyderabad: Describing the proposed visit of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi to the city to address the ‘Yuva Sangharsh Sabha’ as ‘political tourism’, BRS Working President and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao advised Gandhi to instead turn the visit into a ‘educational tour’ to learn about the achievements made by Telangana under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

“The city of Hyderabad has been transformed into a cosmopolitan city. It welcomes lakhs of tourists. It also welcomes political tourists like Priyanka Gandhi from Delhi,” Rama Rao said.

Priyanka Gandhi, who would be announcing a declaration for the unemployed on what Congress would do after coming to power in Telangana during the public meeting, should actually tell the people of Telangana about the number of posts filled by her party’s government in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, he said, pointing out that under the leadership of Chandrashekhar Rao, the BRS government was providing 2.2 lakh government jobs and 22 lakh people were being provided employment opportunities in the private sector.

It would be better if Priyanka Gandhi found out about the various initiatives being taken by the Telangana government to provide employment opportunities to its youth. “I suggest she turn her political tour into an education tour so that she can know about the various achievements Telangana has made in the last nine years,” he said.

Coming down heavily on State Congress leaders for provoking the unemployed youth, Rama Rao said that during the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, the Congress had miserably failed to provide employment to youth. “How many vacant posts were filled by Congress through APPSC in the erstwhile AP?” he asked.

The BRS Working President also advised Priyanka Gandhi not to go by the script written by local Congress leaders about the functioning of the BRS government and to instead check the facts herself.

“My advice to her is “Aao, Dekho, Seekho”. Do not blindly believe the script written by her party leaders,” he said, also suggesting that Gandhi should ask Congress leaders here about the recent statements from celebrities like actor Rajinikanth that the city of Hyderabad, which has developed faster than expected, was reminiscent of New York.

“They may be a little shy to tell the truth, but if asked a couple of times, they will tell her about the development made possible by the BRS government without hesitation,” he said.

Rama Rao said the Congress general secretary would come across beautiful roads, amazing flyovers, advanced structures like cable bridges and offices of world famous IT companies while landing at the Shamshabad airport and entering the city and that these developments would be a learning experience for her.

Commenting about the struggle the State underwent in the erstwhile AP, he said Telangana, which was in crisis during decades of Congress rule, had now become the number one State in the country during the nine-year rule of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Priyanka Gandhi should also remember that the women of Telangana had not yet forgotten the struggle that they faced while walking for kilometres for drinking water during the Congress regime. “We will stand by CM KCR who quenched the thirst of the people through Mission Bhagiratha,” he said.

He demanded that the Congress should tender an apology for the sacrifices of hundreds of young lives during the Telangana movement for water, funds and appointments.