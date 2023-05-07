Mancherial’s first IT firm waits for KTR’s visit

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:33 PM, Sun - 7 May 23

Mancherial: The management of Value Pitch Technologies (VPT), a Bellampalli-based software company, celebrated its anniversary on a colorful note last year, surprising residents of the town and district.

The company, which is silently carrying out its operations from the coal belt town since 2020, is the maiden software firm in the district.

Unfazed by the Covid-19 pandemic induced lockdown, Ch Venkata Ramana, a son of the soil, founded the company in Bellampalli in an effort to give back to the community.

He is now providing employment opportunities to around 130 locals and youngsters of several parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Significantly, VPT is training local graduates in various computer programmes, languages and enhancing communication skills before recruiting them for various positions. It is allowing them to opt to change the organization once they get command over the programmes and languages.

The company is now eagerly waiting for the visit of IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday. “We are excited to meet the Minister. VPT is trying its bit to the society by providing jobs to locals. We are committed to the mission,” Human Resource head Rajani Bomma said.

