KTR inaugurates Uppal Skywalk

KT Rama Rao on Monday inaugurated the skywalk in Uppal and the convention hall located inside the premises of Mini Shilparamam.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:43 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), KT Rama Rao on Monday inaugurated the skywalk in Uppal and the convention hall located inside the premises of Mini Shilparamam, Uppal.

Addressing a huge gathering after inauguration of skywalk and convention hall, the Minister said that the skywalk will enable pedestrians, especially children, women and senior citizens at the busy stretch, cross the Uppal cross roads safely without any difficulty.

The spacious conventional hall in Uppal, which has been developed with a cost of Rs 10 crore, can accommodate 1, 000 people and is equipped with a dining hall, lawn, and various amenities.

On the occasion, the BRS Working President criticized BJP and Congress. “The Telangana government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is ensuring uninterrupted power supply, potable water, handed over 2BHK houses to the poor, and released KCR kits to over 13 lakh women. The Kalyana Lakshmi benefits 12 lakh families and despite these series of developmental works and schemes taken for the welfare of people some politicians are casting aspersions on the Chief Minister,” he said