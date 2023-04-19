KTR vows to help Hyderabad family bring Back daughter’s body from UK

Priya Reddy, Sai's sister, took to Twitter to seek the minister's help, stating that the family was encountering numerous bureaucratic obstacles in getting her sister's remains home.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:33 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

Hyderabad: The sister of a Hyderabad girl, Sai Tejaswi Kamareddy, who recently passed away in the UK, has made an emotional plea to IT Minister K T Rama Rao to assist the family in bringing her body back to Hyderabad.

Priya Reddy, Sai’s sister, took to Twitter to seek the minister’s help, stating that the family was encountering numerous bureaucratic obstacles in getting her sister’s remains home. “Please help us to perform last rituals to my soul sister,” she tweeted.

Responding to the plea, the Minister extended his condolences and pledged the necessary support. “Very sorry for your loss. My team @KTRoffice will work with local British Deputy High Commissioner’s team @UKinHyderabad to assist asap,” he tweeted.

Very sorry for your loss My team @KTRoffice will work with local British Deputy High Commissioner’s team @UKinHyderabad to assist asap https://t.co/92BX6OmcOJ — KTR (@KTRBRS) April 17, 2023

Sai Tejaswi, a Cranfield University master’s student in aeronautics and space engineering, passed away a few days ago. According to her family, she drowned in the waters off Brighton Beach on April 11. Since then, her body has been kept in a UK hospital.

To fund the transfer of Sai’s remains from the UK to India, her family set up a crowdfunding page. They set a goal of 20,000 pounds and had raised 19,000 pounds by evening.

“Your donation will ensure that Sai is able to return to her home country and be laid to rest with the dignity and respect she deserves,” the family said