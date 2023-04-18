CITCO opens new unit in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:46 PM, Tue - 18 April 23

Hyderabad: Stating that Hyderabad was a melting pot of cultures, where people from across the nation feel at home, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said in the last nine years, the number of employees in the technology sector had increased from 3.25 lakh to 10 lakh.

The Minister launched global alternative investment assets servicer CITCO’s new unit at Knowledge City here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said no sector was immune or insulated from technology. It was present in defense, life Sciences, logistics and even financial services, he said.

Hyderabad welcomes all cultures and no nonsense is tolerated, no hatred or violence is allowed and law and order here is strict. More importantly, there is a beautiful ecosystem on the education, academic and innovation end, he said.

IMAGE Towers, the Centre for animation, gaming and multimedia was building up. It is spread over 18 acres and would be the world’s largest innovation campus, he said.

Stating that CITCO had made a wise choice, the Minister said CITCO Manila had 3500 people while the Toronto centre had 2500 people.

Hyderabad was home to Amazon’s largest campus, the second largest campus of Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Google, Uber, Micron, Qualcomm and quite a few others. Going by the drift, CITCO’s second largest campus in the world should be here in Hyderabad and let’s make that happen, he said.