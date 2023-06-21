KTR wants civic body to fulfill basic needs of public

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao laid the foundation and inaugurated works worth Rs 700 crore in Karimnagar town on Wednesday

IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao addressing corporators and officials in Karimnagar municipality on Wednesday.

Karimnagar: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao emphasized the need to fulfill basic requirements of the public.

Drinking water facilities, proper drainage system, health facilities, parks and respite from mosquitos were basic needs of the public. It was the responsibility of public representatives and municipalities to fulfill those requirements. Appreciating the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar council as well as officials for maintaining the city clean, Rama Rao said the condition of sanitation and internal roads was good. Internal roads were laid with quality.

Public participation was more important to develop Karimnagar as a model city. Corporators should take the responsibility to motivate the people of their respective divisions to maintain their localities clean. Besides motivating the people, corporators should also follow them.

Rama Rao, who laid the foundation and inaugurated works worth Rs 700 crore in Karimnagar town on Wednesday, organised a meeting with the corporators and officials of Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar at the civic body’s office here.

Stating that there was no shortfall for funds, the Minister wanted the authorities to utilize them in a proper way. He advised corporators to get sanction works for their divisions in a dignified manner instead of quarreling and demoralizing the officials. Informing that funds would not be distributed among the allocated according to their wish, he said they would be spent depending on the requirements of the public.

Talking about the proposed 24×7 water supply in the town, Rama Rao said works of the project were going on and Karimnagar is going to be the first city in the country to supply round the clock water if it was commenced. It was also the first city to start a public address system in the town.

He appreciated BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar for coming up with an innovative idea of round the clock water. The face of the town would change a lot in the coming four to five months once the Manair River Front project was completed.

Stating that some political leaders were indulging in cheap politics, he said it has become a passion for few corporators and councilors to create rucks and abuse officials in municipal meetings for the want of media publicity.

So, he instructed the Director of Municipal Administration not to allow the media for municipal meetings. Instead of allowing media, authorities were instructed to brief the media after the meeting.