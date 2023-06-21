Karimnagar district library to be digitized

IT Minister KT Rama Rao laid the foundation for a five-storied building at the existing library site in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:11 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Karimnagar: District authorities have decided to digitalize the district library to make available information to readers in an easy way. It was decided to develop a digital library under the Smart City programme.

For this, they are planning to construct a five-storied building at the existing library site spending Rs.7 crore. IT Minister KT Rama Rao laid the foundation for the building in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Besides other facilities, all books will be digitalized by spending another Rs.2 crore. A total of 76,004 books of different languages including Telugu (41,974), English (20,907), Hindi (8467), Urdu (4,434) and Sanskrit (225) were available in the library.

All the books will be digitalized enabling the readers to read the books of their choice online. Students and youth preparing for various competitive examinations will get more benefits with digitalization. Reading rooms will also be set up in the new building.

Authorities are contemplating to develop the library on the lines of United States of America Library besides interlinking it with the Delhi National Library as well as Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation to provide more facilities to students and other readers.

In order to develop e-libraries across the State, separate software was developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC) with the support of Digital Empowerment Foundation (DEF). As part of it, the district administration has decided to digitize the district library.