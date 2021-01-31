KTR warns BJP over attack on Parkal MLA’s residence

In a statement here on Sunday, Rama Rao said BJP which was unable to convince the people with its arguments in a democratic manner, was resorting to physical attacks on its political opponents.

Hyderabad: TRS working president and MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao on Sunday strongly condemned the attack of BJP activists on the residence of Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy in Hanmakonda on Sunday. He said there was no place for such physical attacks in democracy. He advised the BJP leadership not to forget that TRS was a party that led the separate Statehood movement.

In a statement here on Sunday, Rama Rao said BJP which was unable to convince the people with its arguments in a democratic manner, was resorting to physical attacks on its political opponents. He pointed out that the BJP had been attempting physical attacks on the TRS leaders repeatedly which was not desirable in Telangana politics. “The TRS wants to continue politics with values. But if the BJP wants to resort to such violence, they must remember that TRS too has the power, strength and the force to protect its cadre,” he said.

The TRS working president warned that if the TRS party workers lose their patience, the BJP leaders will not be in a position to get out of their homes. “The TRS party has the strength to withstand the BJP’s physical attacks. We have already warned the BJP that we are running out of patience. But as a responsible political party, we are moving forward with restraint and patience,” he added.

Further, Rama Rao urged the people and the intelligentsia of the State to take note of the BJP’s insidious attempts to wreak havoc in the peaceful State of Telangana. He urged them to question the BJP leadership on this issue at every juncture.

