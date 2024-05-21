KTR warns Congress against supporting ‘fraudster’ candidate in MLC bypolls

Drawing the stark contrast between the candidates, the BRS working president urged voters to elect deserving and worthy individuals to the legislative council.

21 May 2024

File photo of KT Rama Rao

Nalgonda: BRS working president KT Rama Rao cautioned Congress leaders and activists against supporting the party candidate, Chintapandu Naveen alias Teenmaar Mallanna, in the upcoming bypolls for the Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Graduates constituency.

He stated that backing such “cheaters” and “blackmailers” could spell doom for the Congress leaders themselves. Campaigning for BRS candidate A Rakesh Reddy in Nalgonda on Tuesday, Rama Rao questioned the Congress’s decision to nominate someone who was facing 56 criminal cases, including charges of blackmailing and cheating.

“How can they announce a person with such a dubious record as their candidate?” he asked. He also urged Ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other Congress leaders to reconsider their support to their party candidate as encouraging “cheaters and blackmailers” would only bring trouble to them soon.

“On one side, we have Rakesh Reddy, an educated gold medalist who chose public service over a lucrative career in America. On the other, there is a person who engages in dirty talk, threats and blackmail, and who spent 74 days in Chanchalguda Jail. Do we want an educated person or a blackmailer?” he asked.

Rama Rao criticised the Congress government for its unfulfilled promises and accused it of cheating various sections of society, including farmers, women, and the unemployed.

He stated that the Congress government promised two lakh jobs, financial assistance for unemployed, and a job calendar, but there’s no mention of these now. “In just six months, this Congress government gathered five years of disrepute,” he said.

He further pointed out the Congress’s deceptive practices, stating that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was taking credit for 30,000 jobs, the recruitment process of which was completed by the previous BRS government.

He said the Chief Minister promised a mega DSC and increased the exam fee five times to Rs 2,000. He emphasised the need for honest people like Rakesh Reddy in the legislative council to hold the government accountable for its actions and ensure that all the poll promises are implemented.