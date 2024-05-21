Officials gearing up for graduates MLC bye-polls

There were 83, 879 graduate voters in the district, out of which 50, 676 male, 33, 199 female and four were transgender voters. As many as 129 ballot boxes were required including reserve boxes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 May 2024, 07:00 PM

Khammam: Officials in erstwhile Khammam district were gearing up for Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam Graduates Constituency bye-election to be held on May 27 and counting of votes on June 5.

In Khammam district 115 polling stations have been set up in 40 locations for bye-election and would be equipped with minimum basic facilities. Necessary polling staff, sector officials, flying squads were appointed and route maps have been prepared.

15 flying squads, 24 MCC and 24 special video surveillance teams would be formed to ensure smooth and fair conduct of the elections, informed Khammam district Collector VP Gautham.

Kothagudem district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala informed that 55 polling stations were being set up in the district for the conduct of the MLC bye-elections. 76 POs, 76 APOs and 160 OPOs would be appointed, besides five flying squads and five MCC teams.

There were 40,106 graduate voters registered in the district, out of which 22,590 were male and 17,516 were women, she added.