KTR welcomes Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament, urges parties to rise above politics

KT Rama Rao extended his heartfelt congratulations to all those involved in this landmark legislation, including the union government and political parties that supported it

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:31 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao welcomed the introduction of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Parliament, emphasising the importance of rising above politics and standing together on issues of national importance.

Taking to social media platform X on Tuesday, Rama Rao expressed his pride as an Indian citizen for the Parliament’s decision to pass the Women Reservation Bill. He extended his heartfelt congratulations to all those involved in this landmark legislation, including the union government and political parties that supported it.

Further, the BRS working president the contributions of the BRS party, led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, in making this significant step towards women’s empowerment a reality. He also pointed out that Telangana had previously taken progressive steps by implementing 50 percent reservations for women in local bodies, including Zilla Parishads, Municipalities, Municipal Corporations, and Gram Panchayats, realising gender equality and women’s participation in governance.