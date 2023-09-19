KTR slams BJP, Congress over vote-bank politics, failures to develop Telangana

BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao launched a stinging attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, accusing them of divisive politics and failure to address the needs of Telangana.

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao launched a stinging attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of divisive politics and failure to address the needs of Telangana. He ridiculed the six guarantees of the Congress and challenged them to point out any Congress-ruled State implementing them.

Rama Rao formally inducted BJP district president Koneru Chinna Satyanarayana and other leaders from Bhadradri Kothagudem district, in the BRS at Telangana Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, the BRS working president criticised the Modi-led BJP government, over its failure to deliver on its promises for the nation, particularly Telangana. “Shortly after the State formation, the BJP-led Centre transferred five mandals from erstwhile Khammam district to Andhra Pradesh, handover of the Lower Sileru Hydel Power Station, and also failed to implement provisions under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act in last nine years,” he said.

Rama Rao took aim at Modi’s poll promises, stating that the Prime Minister had not fulfilled commitments related to bring back black money and create two crore jobs per year. He accused Modi of favouring his corporate friends at the expense of public sector undertakings. He criticised the BJP government for failing to control inflation, unemployment, and rising fuel and LPG cylinder prices. He also highlighted the fall of the rupee against the dollar, despite criticising the previous UPA government on the same issues. He said the BJP has no solutions to the pressing issues of the nation.

To cover up its failures, the Industries Minister stated that the BJP was employing ‘cheap politics’ through diversionary tactics to retain power at the Centre, including attempts to exploit communal tensions, mislead people and divide them. “The BJP is attempting to rake up old wounds with films like “The Kashmir Files,” “The Kerala Story,” and now “Razakar Files” to manipulate emotions,” he said.

Rama Rao contrasted Modi’s regime with that of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, highlighting the distribution of Rs 73,000 crore to 70 lakh farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. Further, he took a swipe at BJP State President G Kishan Reddy for staging protests over unemployment in Telangana, while Modi’s promise for two crore jobs per annum remained unfulfilled.

The BRS working president did not spare the Congress, stating that Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other leaders, were seeking votes from people of Telangana again, despite repeated failures to address key issues during their 11 previous terms. He challenged the Congress leaders mention any Congress-ruled State implementing its six guarantees announced for Telangana recently.

Rama Rao argued that implementation of the Congress’ promises would require more funds than the State budget. “I am not sure about the Congress party’s six electoral guarantees, but I can guarantee that if the Congress is voted to power again, the people of Telangana will definitely witness power holidays, street fights for water, queue lines for fertilisers, end of Rythu Bandhu and Dalit Bandhu, political uncertainity with change in the Chief Minister every year, and also a permanent dent to Telangana’s growth,” he asserted.