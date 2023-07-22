KU V-C felicitates Pingle Government College student Tejaswi for securing admission at IIT-Guwahati

Oruganti Tejaswi secured admission to MA (Development Studies) programme at IIT Guwahati
Hanamkonda: Oruganti Tejaswi, a student from Pingle Government College for Women, Waddepally (Autonomous), has been felicitated by Kakatiya University (KU) Vice-Chancellor, Prof Thatikonda Ramesh, for securing admission to MA (Development Studies) programme at IIT Guwahati. She was felicitated at an event held at the university campus on Saturday.
Speaking at the event, Prof Ramesh commended her achievement and said she was an example for what students could achieve through hard work and determination. College Principal Dr B Chandramouli and Controller of Examinations Dr D Ramakrishna Reddy to spoke.