Kumari Alla Khevna Reddy’s Debut Performance Enthralls Audience

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:49 PM, Tue - 6 September 22

Khevna Reddy performes Bharatanatyam Arangetram.

Hyderabad: Alla Khevna Reddy performed her Bharatanatyam Arangetram at a programme attended by her guru Dr. Ananda Shankar Jayant, Director, Shankarananda Kalakshetra, Deepika Reddy, Chairperson, Telangana Sangeeta Nataka Akademi, Sangeet Natak Akademi & Kalaratna awardee, and Lt General (Retd) ARK Reddy.

A disciple of Shankarananda Kalakshetra, Khevna began her journey in dance at the age of 5 at Vishaka Dance Academy, Visakhapatnam. She moved to Hyderabad and learned from Mridula Anand before joining Shankarananda Kalakshetra.

Over the years Khevna has performed at various venues and festivals as part of the Shankarananda Kalakshetra ensemble. She has been part of the institutes latest production Tales from the Bull and Tiger that has been performed across seven cities in India, according to a press release.