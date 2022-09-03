‘All India Saree Mela’ in Hyderabad at Shilparamam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:38 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

Several cultural programs including Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam and more are also being organized at amphitheatre at the venue.

Hyderabad: The ‘All India Saree Mela’ is being organised in the city at Shilparamam, Madhapur. The 20-days annual event kick-started on September 1 and is open for the visitors from 10.30 am to 8.30 pm.

According to a press release, artisans from all over India are participating in the Mela. Nearly 65 stalls of Chenderi, Maheshwaram, Pochampally, Narayanapet, Gollabhama, Venkatagiri, Mangalagiri, Madanapalli Pattu, Gadwal, Bangalore silk, Muslin, Tussar, Bengali cotton, Kantha work, Chinkakari, Delhi handloom, Kashmiri silk, and other sarees are available at the expo.

Several cultural programs including Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam and more are also being organized at amphitheatre at the venue. The cultural events begin at 5.30 pm every evening.