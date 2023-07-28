SPIC MACAY to host Shruti Amrut in collaboration with AKAM

The two-day festival will be held Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Auditorium, Basheer Bagh, Hyderabad, on July 30 and 31 from 5.30 pm.

Hyderabad: The Society for Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture (SPIC MACAY) Hyderabad Chapter is all set to present Shruti Amrut, in collaboration with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), an initiative of Ministry of Culture, and SPIC MACAY. The two-day festival will be held Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Auditorium, Basheer Bagh, Hyderabad, on July 30 and 31 from 5.30 pm.

Experience the beauty of Indian classical music with its enthralling line-up of eminent artistes from across the country. The performance promises to be a unique and memorable experience for all music lovers.

AKAM is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

The program schedule for the event is as follows: On Day 1, Sunday, Vid Malavika Sarukkai will present a Bharatanatyam dance performance, followed by a Hindustani vocal concert by Pt. Satish Vyas and a Hindustani Sitar recital by Niladri Kumar.

On Day 2, Monday, Bijoy Sahoo and team from Orissa will give a performance of the Gotipua dance. Later, Tarapad Razak and team from West Bengal will perform Purulia Chhau.