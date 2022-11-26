Kundalini Kriya Yoga Program to be held in Hyderabad on Dec 3

Siddhanath Pratishthaan will be conducting Kundalini Kriya Yoga initiations and empowerment session by Yogiraj Siddhanath at Hotel Manohar, Begumpet, on December 3.
Yogiraj is an enlightened Guru who spent his early years in the Himalayas with the great Nath Yogis. Kundalini Kriya Yoga is a meditation technique practiced from ancient times, and brings ease and order in our daily lives and hastens spiritual evolution, a press release said.
For more details visit https://siddhanath.org/ or contact 8008000949 / 8712707075 / 9391426367.