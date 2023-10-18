KWDT-II resumes proceedings with new ToR

Published Date - 07:05 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday opposed the references of the Godavari water diversion issue before the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II while the Tribunal had its first crucial hearing with its new Terms of Reference (ToR) as approved by the union Cabinet.

AP, which has been drawing water from the Godavari river basin and diverting it to Krishna basin, contended that the issue should have been referred to the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal.

In reply, Telangana Counsel CS Vaidyanathan argued that the issue before the Tribunal was distribution of 811 tmc of water between the two Telugu States. AP was opposing the new terms of reference given to the tribunal by the Centre with the intention of continuing with the ad hoc sharing arrangement that had deprived Telangana of its due.

“We waited for a long time and with great difficulty we could get this new reference It would not be appropriate to continue the ad hoc system with which Telangana has been meted out a raw deal,” officials said.

The tribunal directed AP to file it views on the impact of reference under the Gazette Notification on the present proceedings of this Tribunal before November 22 and serve copy on it to the Telangana State By November 15..

Andhra Pradesh Senior counsel Jayadeep Gupta stated that the gazette notification has amended the existing terms of reference which will expand the scope of present reference. The Godavari water diversion is included in the new term of reference. But the issue shall be under the purview of the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal. Besides this, AP had already filed a Writ Petition under Article 32 in the Supreme Court on the Gazette Notification.

He requested not to proceed with the adjudication as per the new Gazette Notification.

The tribunal however listed the matter for November 22.