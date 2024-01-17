Send BRS leaders to jail if they did any mistakes, but don’t deny release of Godavari water: Kotha Prabhakar Reddy

Addressing the people at Ventagiri Thanda in Dubbak Constituency on Wednesday, the MLA has asked the Congress government to send them to jail if they found making any mistakes but demanded the government release water to meet the Yasangi needs.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 January 2024, 05:53 PM

Siddipet: Dubbak MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy has said that the Congress government was refusing to let the irrigation water be released to the Kudavelly Vagu and Ramyampet Canal from Mallanna Sagar and Kondapochamma Sagar respectively.

Addressing the people at Ventagiri Thanda in Dubbak Constituency on Wednesday, the MLA has asked the Congress government to send them to jail if they found making any mistakes but demanded the government release water to meet the Yasangi needs. Accusing the government of delaying the release of water to just deny the credit of giving Godavari water to farmers, Reddy has said he had met the Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar in this regard who sought a week to sort out the issue.

When he visited Mallanna Sagar to seek the release of water to Kudavelly couple of days ago, the BRS MLA has said that they had refused to release the water. However, Reddy has vowed to fight against the government’s inaction after seeing the response of the Minister.

Stating that the farmers from Chegunta, Ramayampet, and other parts were regularly coming to him to requesting him to the release of water from Mallanna Sagar, he said the BRS government had released water for the last three seasons from reservoirs built under KLIS for the benefit of the farmers. The MLA has said that the release of water used to be just a phone call away from farmers when the BRS government was in power.

Assuring to carry out the canals to ensure the release of water to every acre in his Constituency, the MLA has appealed to the farmers to cooperate with the government by giving lands to dig canals. Unless some of them make sacrifices by giving lands for canals, Reddy has observed that it would be impossible to build the construction of canals.