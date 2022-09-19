Kyrgyzstan Government Medical College invites applications from Indian students

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:02 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

Representational image. To provide an opportunity to all those who had lost out on a medical seat in Indian colleges by a few marks, the Kyrgyzstan Government Medical College was inviting students from India.

Hyderabad: The Kyrgyzstan Government Medical College has invited applications from Indian students seeking admissions to medical courses being offered at a low cost.

According to a press note, a large number of students, 1,87,2329 to be precise, registering for NEET this year, many would not be able to get admissions to their desired courses this year, the number of medical colleges in India being less than 600.

To provide an opportunity to all those who had lost out on a medical seat in Indian colleges by a few marks, the Kyrgyzstan Government Medical College was inviting students from India. Those who qualified in the NEET examination, irrespective of marks obtained, could avail of the opportunity, the press release said.

The Kyrgyzstan Government Medical College was established in 1939 by the Government of erstwhile Russia, with the institution offering higher medical education opportunities in 112 departments and postgraduation medical education opportunities in 80 disciplines.

The college also offered special training for biomedical research. It also had the second largest anatomy laboratory in the world, the press release said, adding that the college was recognized by the National Medical Council (NMC) of India, apart from by medical councils of various countries.

More details were available from A Ramakrishna CEO E Wings Educational Consultancy on 7997437437, according to the release.