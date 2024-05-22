‘L2 Empuraan’: Mohan Lal shows his swag as Khureshi-Ab’raam

The sequel to the 2019 blockbuster ‘Lucifer’, ‘L2: Empuraan’, is currently in production, building on the immense success of its predecessor.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 May 2024, 03:54 PM

Hyderabad: Lyca Productions, known for its high-budget ventures featuring top stars, is making its foray into Malayalam cinema with a bang, producing the highly anticipated film, ‘L2 Empuraan’, starring superstar Mohanlal.

This venture is a significant step for the production house, which is venturing into a new territory and collaborating with one of South India’s most celebrated actors.

The film marks the third collaboration between superstar Mohanlal and the versatile actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran, fueling a wave of excitement among fans.

On Mohanlal’s birthday, the makers unveiled the superstar’s look as Khureshi Abraam, generating frenzy among his followers.

While ‘Lucifer’ introduced Khureshi Abraam towards the end, ‘Empuraan’ will delve deeper into his story, exploring Stephen Nedumpally’s transformation into Khureshi Abraam, while also featuring present-day sequences.

Director Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Instagram to wish superstar Mohanlal a happy birthday, sharing a captivating poster from their upcoming film, ‘L2 Empuraan’.

The post, filled with affection and excitement, read: “Happy Birthday Laletta!(sic)”

This heartwarming message, coupled with the reveal of the new poster, has further fuelled anticipation for the highly-anticipated sequel to ‘Lucifer’.

The poster showcases Mohanlal’s character, Khureshi Abraam, in a striking new avatar, promising a thrilling cinematic experience.

Prithviraj’s heartfelt birthday wish emphasises the strong bond between the director and his co-star, adding an emotional layer to the already much-awaited film.

The recently released poster showcases the stark contrast between the two characters. Stephen Nedumpally, dressed in a white shirt and mundu, leads a crowd of supporters towards the Secretariat, representing his political persona. Khureshi Abraam, on the other hand, is draped in black, hinting at his darker, more mysterious side.

The film boasts a star-studded cast with Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Nandu, and Saniya Iyappan reprising their roles.

A leaked video from the set, featuring Manju’s character at the National Investigation Agency office, suggests grand, action-packed scenes reminiscent of ‘Lucifer’.

Filming has taken place across diverse locations, including Ladakh, Chennai, Kottayam, the US, and the UK. The team is currently shooting in Thiruvananthapuram and will move on to Gujarat and the UAE to complete production.

The makers have revealed the movie’s ambitious release strategy, targeting a 2025 release in five languages: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

With its star-studded cast, captivating storyline, and ambitious release plan, ‘L2 Empuraan’, presented by Lyca Productions’ Subaskaran and Aashirvad Cinemas’ Antony Perumbavoor, is poised to be a cinematic event that will enthrall audiences worldwide.