Labourer killed by colleague over wages in Siddiept

The body of Tirupathi (37) was found in a canal near Ellanki Engineering College on the outskirts of Siddipet town on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 March 2024, 06:30 PM

Siddipet: A daily wager was killed, allegedly by his colleague, during an argument over sharing wages between them in Siddipet town on March 11.

According to Siddipet Rural Inspector Srinivas, the accused Bandi Ramesh (35), a resident of Siddipet town, along with Tirupathi and Rajaiah worked as labourers at a construction site.

On March 10, the three were paid Rs.2,000 as collective wages. Tirupathi gave Rs.500 each to Rajaiah and Ramesh and kept Rs.1,000 with him.

Ramesh picked up an argument with Tirupathi on the same while they were boozing and attacked Tirupathi with a stick.

When Tirupathi felt unconscious, Ramesh dragged the body into a nearby canal and smashed his head with a rock. Following investigation, police nabbed Ramesh on Thursday.

He was produced before court.