Science labs to be set up in 8 Govt schools in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 March 2024, 09:32 PM

Siddipet: The State government has sanctioned Rs.1.08 crore for setting up science labs in eight government high schools in Siddipet Constituency. In a press statement on Tuesday, Former Minister T Harish Rao said one science lab would be created with an outlay of Rs 13.50 lakh by building a separate room for the labs in each school.

The labs would be built in Zilla Parishad High Schools in Pulluru, Vitalapur, Machapur, Ramunipatla, Aknshapur, Gurralagondi, Urdu Medium High School in Siddipet town and Government New High School Siddipet.