Labourer killed in detonator blast at Narsingi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:08 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

The relatives of the man held a protest at construction site demanding action against the contractor for his negligence and also sought an ex-gratia

Hyderabad: A labourer was killed in a detonator blast that occurred at a construction site at Narsingi on Tuesday evening.

The man Raju, (25), was working at a construction site near NCC Gate, Kokatpet when the blast took place. He sustained injuries when some rocks flew and landed on him and died on the spot, Narsingi police said.

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to mortuary for post-mortem examination. The relatives of the man held a protest at construction site demanding action against the contractor for his negligence and also sought an ex-gratia.

The police said they are verifying if the contractor had obtained permission for using the detonators for blasting the rocks. A case is booked and investigation is going on.