Man ends life at his house in Narsingi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:16 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Hyderabad: A 34 year old man died by suicide at his house in Narsingi, the police said on Tuesday.

R Siddappa, who lived at Peeram Chervu in Narsingi had an argument with his wife over some issue.

Angered over the developments the man rushed on to the terrace of the three floor building. He threatened to jump from the terrace.

On information the police rushed to the spot and tried to persuade him. However he jumped even as his panicked wife and other people looked on.

The man was rushed to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

A case is registered and investigation going on.